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George 26 by pamknowler
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George 26

Dirty feet!! George asleep on the decking. His feet are so dirty and he definitely needs a trim.
Day 26 of my month of George - nearly finished!!!

26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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