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George 26
Dirty feet!! George asleep on the decking. His feet are so dirty and he definitely needs a trim.
Day 26 of my month of George - nearly finished!!!
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 year 14
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
8th August 2018 7:30am
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30-shots2026
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