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George 27 by pamknowler
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George 27

Cut that fringe!! George on the table with Rhona sorting him out. His fur grows so quickly and he soon resembles a sheep.
Day 27 of my month of George.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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