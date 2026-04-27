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113 / 365
George 27
Cut that fringe!! George on the table with Rhona sorting him out. His fur grows so quickly and he soon resembles a sheep.
Day 27 of my month of George.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Album
365 year 14
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
7th September 2018 11:31am
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30-shots2026
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