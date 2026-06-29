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Hydrangea
My beautiful white lace cap hydrangea has a few flowers showing their faces. Definitely not as many as previous years and the flower heads not as big. What is the weather doing to my gorgeous shrubs?
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 year 14
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2026 9:18am
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smaller
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white-lace-cap-hydrangea
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not-as-many-flowers
KWind
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Pretty close up. So detailed and clear!!
June 29th, 2026
Diana
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It is still very beautiful, a lovely detailed capture.
June 29th, 2026
Faye Turner
Beautiful
June 29th, 2026
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