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Hydrangea by pamknowler
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Hydrangea

My beautiful white lace cap hydrangea has a few flowers showing their faces. Definitely not as many as previous years and the flower heads not as big. What is the weather doing to my gorgeous shrubs?
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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KWind ace
Pretty close up. So detailed and clear!!
June 29th, 2026  
Diana ace
It is still very beautiful, a lovely detailed capture.
June 29th, 2026  
Faye Turner
Beautiful
June 29th, 2026  
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