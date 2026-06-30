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177 / 365
Hydrangea
Another of my hydrangeas in bloom. I love these shrubs as there are so many different varieties. I love the colour of this one.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Pam Knowler
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@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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365 year 14
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iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th June 2026 10:32am
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garden
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hydrangea
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colour
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mop-cap
Kate A 🇦🇺
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I didn’t realise there were so many colours and varieties either
June 30th, 2026
Diana
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So many beautiful tones here, lovely shot and light.
June 30th, 2026
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