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Feeding by pamknowler
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Feeding

Mamma pigeon with two babies. She is feeding them. They are nearly as big as she is! Never seen this before. Never seen a baby pigeon before.
I will use this for my July words - freedom - well they are free from their nest at last!
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Diana ace
Always such a lovely sight.
July 3rd, 2026  
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