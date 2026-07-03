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180 / 365
Feeding
Mamma pigeon with two babies. She is feeding them. They are nearly as big as she is! Never seen this before. Never seen a baby pigeon before.
I will use this for my July words - freedom - well they are free from their nest at last!
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 year 14
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2026 10:32am
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Diana
ace
Always such a lovely sight.
July 3rd, 2026
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