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Leafy by pamknowler
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Leafy

For July Words - Leafy
An image from our holiday in Hugglepit Cottage in May. The ferns were opening and looked gorgeous in the garden. Perfect for today’s subject - leafy!
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
July 6th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a lovely green!
July 6th, 2026  
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