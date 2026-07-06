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183 / 365
Leafy
For July Words - Leafy
An image from our holiday in Hugglepit Cottage in May. The ferns were opening and looked gorgeous in the garden. Perfect for today’s subject - leafy!
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Photo Details
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6
Comments
2
Album
365 year 14
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th May 2026 11:50am
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fern
,
garden
,
leafy
,
hugglepit-cottage
,
july26words
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
July 6th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Such a lovely green!
July 6th, 2026
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