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Syrup sponge pudding by pamknowler
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Syrup sponge pudding

For July Words - Food
I found a food photo I took a while ago. Mouthwatering syrup sponge pudding and custard! One of my favourite desserts and I only have this once a year. One to be savoured!
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Pam Knowler

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@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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