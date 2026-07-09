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Can you see me?
For July Words - Clothes
This shot of my niece Ruth on the beach at Instow Devon makes me smile. Such a bright coat - no chance of loosing her! 🤪
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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365 year 14
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iPhone 14 Pro Max
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15th October 2025 11:47am
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july26words
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