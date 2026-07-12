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189 / 365
Petals
For July Words - Petals
I was spoiled for choice with this subject. In the end I chose this yellow alstroemeria. Such pretty petals. This flower was in one of my birthday bouquets.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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365 year 14
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iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd May 2026 9:46am
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yellow-alstroemeria
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july2026words
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