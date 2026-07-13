Heat wave!

For July words - weather



In our second heatwave this year I have to keep an eye on George who has a very thick fur coat and if he escapes into the garden I find him laying in the burning hot sunshine! Stupid dog! I bought this new cold mat and cold wet harness for him and so far he is keeping cool.

He is very naughty and there were some dogs on the TV which caused George to attack the new mat! He has managed to bite through the cover and a gel is leaking. It has to go! I now have another new cold mat which claims it is non-toxic.

I need a cold mat for myself! 🤪🤪🤪