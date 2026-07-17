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Water by pamknowler
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Water

For July Words - Water

A wonderful image of Derwentwater taken on a photography course I did with my friend Simon Watkinson. He introduced me to the Lake District and I fell in love!!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Pam Knowler

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@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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