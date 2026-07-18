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Flat by pamknowler
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Flat

For July Words - Flat.

The wonderful flat beach at Instow, Devon George’s favourite place to have a run and to meet so many lovely dogs.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Pam Knowler

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@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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