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201 / 365
Circles
For July Words - Circles.
The water droplets are actually spheres but they look like circles in the image.
Taken during a fun day with Sarah and Rosie.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Photo Details
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365 year 14
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
23rd January 2019 8:58am
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circles
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water-droplets
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july26words
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