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Clock by pamknowler
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Clock

For July Words - Clock.

One of the most famous clocks in the world! The bells are ringing in the New Year - 2026. Taken from the TV. I like to watch the New Year fireworks on TV - no way would I want to be in the crowd on the banks of the Thames!

26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 26th, 2026  
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