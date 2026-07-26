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203 / 365
Clock
For July Words - Clock.
One of the most famous clocks in the world! The bells are ringing in the New Year - 2026. Taken from the TV. I like to watch the New Year fireworks on TV - no way would I want to be in the crowd on the banks of the Thames!
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Album
365 year 14
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iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st January 2026 12:11am
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Joan Robillard
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Nice
July 26th, 2026
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