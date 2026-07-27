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Package by pamknowler
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Package

For July Words - Package.

The package has been opened and what a delight inside! Betty’s Fondant Fancies ( my favourite) and three different loaves of delicious bread! My kind of package! Such a treat. I think I should be making another order soon!
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Babs ace
What a treat indeed. I bet they don't last long.
July 27th, 2026  
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