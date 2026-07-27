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204 / 365
Package
For July Words - Package.
The package has been opened and what a delight inside! Betty’s Fondant Fancies ( my favourite) and three different loaves of delicious bread! My kind of package! Such a treat. I think I should be making another order soon!
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Album
365 year 14
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iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th January 2025 11:31am
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Babs
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What a treat indeed. I bet they don't last long.
July 27th, 2026
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