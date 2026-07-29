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206 / 365
Happy
For July Words - Happy.
George looking very happy at Rhona’s waiting for his haircut.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Photo Details
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3
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3
Fav's
2
Album
365 year 14
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th June 2026 10:52am
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happy
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george
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july26words
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waiting-for-rhona
Beryl Lloyd
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Aaaw ! wonderful - what a lovely smile ! big smile = big fav
July 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Looking happy
July 29th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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😀❤️😁
July 29th, 2026
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