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Lines by pamknowler
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Lines

For August Words - Lines.

Lots of lines here with the steps up to the reservoir at Sywell. George showing his face too!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Pam Knowler

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@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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