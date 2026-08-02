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Patchwork by pamknowler
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Patchwork

For August Words - Patchwork.

This is a patchwork throw my dear friend Phil made for me a few years ago. It’s very cosy over my lap in the winter! Such an old lady! 🤣🤣🤣
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Pam Knowler

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@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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