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For August Words - Pages.

I flicked through One of Jamie Oliver’s cook books trying to get the pages flicking. Unfortunately it was all out of focus! So I chose just one page. This looks rather tempting - Pick me up chilli fried eggs.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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