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212 / 365
Closeup
For August Words - Closeup.
A closeup of the centre of one of my lacecap hydrangeas. This was taken a couple of weeks ago and sadly the flower head is now looking very dry and wilting. The heatwave is drying out the flowers on my hydrangeas.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Album
365 year 14
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2026 9:19am
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hydrangeas
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lacecap
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flower-head
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august26words
Beryl Lloyd
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Nice one !
August 4th, 2026
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