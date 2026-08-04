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Closeup by pamknowler
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Closeup

For August Words - Closeup.

A closeup of the centre of one of my lacecap hydrangeas. This was taken a couple of weeks ago and sadly the flower head is now looking very dry and wilting. The heatwave is drying out the flowers on my hydrangeas.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice one !
August 4th, 2026  
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