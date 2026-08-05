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Faces
For August - Words.
This makes me laugh. Three of Ruth’s kittens all looking at me backlit by the sun coming through the window. Loving their ears!
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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365 year 14
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iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th May 2026 11:19am
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august26words
Beryl Lloyd
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A great idea !
August 5th, 2026
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