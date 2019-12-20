Not a good day!

No not the one in the photo which was taken a couple of weeks ago when the light was fabulous on our walk in the woods. Here the boys are chasing each other having fun!



This morning we got as far as Birmingham on the M6 when I had my second nose bleed of the day! This time while driving on the motorway in torrential rain with really bad visibility. My nosebleed was so heavy that it was choking me! Never had this before! After about 20 miles we were able to stop in the services and I had to sit for an hour before it stopped. We decided we were nearer home than the holiday house in Devon so decided to return home. What an awful drive with the surface water on the road creating a fog.

Now home again and I have had a long sleep and so far my nose seems to be ok. The car is still fully loaded and I will see how I am in the morning and hopefully start again! Not a good start to our holiday!