Not a good day! by pamknowler
329 / 365

Not a good day!

No not the one in the photo which was taken a couple of weeks ago when the light was fabulous on our walk in the woods. Here the boys are chasing each other having fun!

This morning we got as far as Birmingham on the M6 when I had my second nose bleed of the day! This time while driving on the motorway in torrential rain with really bad visibility. My nosebleed was so heavy that it was choking me! Never had this before! After about 20 miles we were able to stop in the services and I had to sit for an hour before it stopped. We decided we were nearer home than the holiday house in Devon so decided to return home. What an awful drive with the surface water on the road creating a fog.
Now home again and I have had a long sleep and so far my nose seems to be ok. The car is still fully loaded and I will see how I am in the morning and hopefully start again! Not a good start to our holiday!
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
90% complete

Hope D Jennings ace
Oh Pam, that’s awful! Have you had these before? I remember getting them as a kid. So horrid. Hope that’s the last one you ever get!
December 20th, 2019  
Hope D Jennings ace
PS even though it was a bad day, o had to fav the boys.:)
December 20th, 2019  
Taffy ace
Oh Pam. I was so sad reading this. What a frightening experience. Sending lots of positive thoughts your way.
December 20th, 2019  
Pam Knowler ace
@mzzhope I did have them quite often as a child and I did have a problem again about 6 months ago but on the other side of my nose. The doctors gave me some cream and said the skin up my nose was very fragile and if it continued to go back and get it cauterised. It was fine after that. Now it’s the other side. It started so suddenly I was covered with blood! Not nice! Too much information I expect! Lol!
December 20th, 2019  
Pam Knowler ace
@taffy thanks Taffy! I was quite frightened while driving as I couldn’t stop until I reached the services!
December 20th, 2019  
Casablanca ace
Oh Pam! That is horrid for you, I am so sorry. Good choice to go home and rest. I hope it all settles down now, so scary. Lots and lots of love and hope all is well for your journey tomorrow. xxxx
December 20th, 2019  
