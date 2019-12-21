Previous
We are here! by pamknowler
330 / 365

We are here!

A very quick upload to let you know we have arrived! Left home at 5.45am and arrived at 10.15am! The fastest journey ever! No traffic on M6 and M5! Never seen this before! Just unpacked car and we are now off to the beach to let the boys have a run. They were so good in the car slept most of the way and just enjoyed our breaks at the services.

Now relax for two weeks! Wonderful!

Many thanks for all you great comments yesterday and concern for me. I haven’t dared blow my nose since I got up this morning but all ok so far! The dogs are barking and telling me to get a move on! 😂😂😂
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
90% complete

Very well done, pleased to hear it. Hope you have a lovely restful time and your nose gives you no more stress!
December 21st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
