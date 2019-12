On the beach

As we went onto the beach this morning the heavens opened and we were soaked! A real cloudburst - George wanted to get off the beach and go home! Within 5 minutes the rain stopped and the sun came out! We had to change all our clothes when we got home! I liked this shot of George with his reflection. Finlay didn’t want to pose! 😂😂😂



Thanks for leaving such lovely comments - very much appreciated!