The wind in their faces

Gale force winds today and thunderstorms forecast for North Devon where we are. We managed a long walk on the beach which was fine with the wind on our backs. When we turned round however it was a different story with one step forward and two steps back! It’s now raining - torrential and battering the windows. Our walk was well timed! The dogs make me laugh with the wind in their faces!



Happy Christmas Eve - one more sleep!

Much love to you all! 😘😘😘