Dancing Queen
My darling Molly dancing in her new glittery dancing shoes we bought her for Christmas. She was full of fun and showing us all her moves!!
A lovely Christmas afternoon when my niece Ruth came over with her girls. Such fun watching them opening their presents!!
Happy Christmas to you all - I hope you are all enjoying the holiday season!!
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca
ace
She's a treasure! And I love the shoes. Happy Christmas, dear Pam.
December 25th, 2019
Carole G
ace
Love those dancing queen shoes, and so does Molly by the look
December 25th, 2019
