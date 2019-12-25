Previous
Dancing Queen by pamknowler
Dancing Queen

My darling Molly dancing in her new glittery dancing shoes we bought her for Christmas. She was full of fun and showing us all her moves!!

A lovely Christmas afternoon when my niece Ruth came over with her girls. Such fun watching them opening their presents!!

Happy Christmas to you all - I hope you are all enjoying the holiday season!!
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Casablanca ace
She's a treasure! And I love the shoes. Happy Christmas, dear Pam.
December 25th, 2019  
Carole G ace
Love those dancing queen shoes, and so does Molly by the look
December 25th, 2019  
