Exhausted!

This is Harley, my nephew Colin’s dog and he is back from his session on the beach and completely exhausted! No wonder as Colin throws the ball which Harley races to retrieve and so it goes on again and again! He is so fast - George and Finlay just watched him run!

Here he has found a handy place to rest- the back of the sofa which gives him a good view of the beach. He has finally given in and nodded off. I think he spotted me taking his photo!