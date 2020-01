Midnight fireworks 2

One more from last nights fireworks in Instow which was actually taken on New Years Day!!

My camera was on the tripod but I cannot understand what the white light is joining up two lampposts? Very strange. I think I may clone out the white line.



New Years Day and it's very misty with no sunshine. My niece Ruth and her girls are on their way over as it's Mary Jane's birthday today and she wants to walk the boys on the beach!! Then it's birthday cake!!



Happy New Year to you all!!