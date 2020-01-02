Previous
Home again by pamknowler
Home again

We are now back home after a wonderful 2 week holiday in Devon. We were lucky with the weather which was mild and we even had sunny days! Amazing for December! Good to be home though and back in our own beds!

2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Pam Knowler

