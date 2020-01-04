Sign up
Looking up
The sun was shining on the tops of the trees. Taken yesterday as it’s been cloudy and dull today.
Best on black
Thanks for visiting my project. Struggling already for inspiration!
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
1
1
1
365 Year 8
iPhone XR
3rd January 2020 12:13pm
sun
blue-sky
looking-up
top-of-the-trees
Lovely, we often forget to look up!
January 4th, 2020
