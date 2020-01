Birthday Boy!!

Happy birthday to my gorgeous boy. 8 years old today!! I remember this day so well as I was walking in the country park when Rhona phoned and told me the puppies had just been born. While I was on the phone a kingfisher landed on the tree in front of me. My first kingfisher and I also got a photo of him. It was the icing on the cake!! A very special day - my life has not been the same since!! LOL!!



Best on black



