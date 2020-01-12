Previous
Slipper Orchid by pamknowler
Slipper Orchid

Something different today - no dogs!!

This is my Slipper orchid which has just opened. I love the weirdness of this flower. This was one of our bargains a few years ago from the garden centre - end of season. It was £1 and we have had flowers every year since - that's my kind of bargain!! Processed in Topaz Texture Effects as background was a bit messy.

Many thanks for all your great comments yesterday - you are all so wonderfully supportive and I must say you helped me a lot. I didn't bath George as I didn't want to give him any more trauma. I think I am going to be very much more careful when I see dogs on leads approaching and will put both boys back on their leads. I don't think we will be visiting the country park at the weekends as that seems to be the time when there are lots of volunteers out walking the rescue dogs. I am sure they are doing a great job but I think the centre needs to take more care with allowing dogs out which should be muzzled. When I phoned the rescue centre they said it was my fault for not having my dog on a lead!! I am disgusted at their attitude and just hope and pray that one of their dogs does not attack a child. At the weekends the park is full of young families with children.

Lou Ann ace
Such a beautiful orchid! We do all of our “running around” during the week as the weekend’s events are always too crowded and rushed. I’m glad that bad experience is behind you and hope you and your boys have a wonderful week.
January 12th, 2020  
