Slipper Orchid

Something different today - no dogs!!



This is my Slipper orchid which has just opened. I love the weirdness of this flower. This was one of our bargains a few years ago from the garden centre - end of season. It was £1 and we have had flowers every year since - that's my kind of bargain!! Processed in Topaz Texture Effects as background was a bit messy.



Many thanks for all your great comments yesterday - you are all so wonderfully supportive and I must say you helped me a lot. I didn't bath George as I didn't want to give him any more trauma. I think I am going to be very much more careful when I see dogs on leads approaching and will put both boys back on their leads. I don't think we will be visiting the country park at the weekends as that seems to be the time when there are lots of volunteers out walking the rescue dogs. I am sure they are doing a great job but I think the centre needs to take more care with allowing dogs out which should be muzzled. When I phoned the rescue centre they said it was my fault for not having my dog on a lead!! I am disgusted at their attitude and just hope and pray that one of their dogs does not attack a child. At the weekends the park is full of young families with children.



