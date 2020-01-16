Previous
Two days old by pamknowler
16 / 365

Two days old

One of three little Westie puppies born two days ago. All boys, all spoken for. His little pink nose has already started to turn black as will the pads on his feet. It's hard to believe that this is what Finlay and George looked like - more like little piglets!! LOL!!

No I do not want a puppy - my two boys are more than enough for me!! It will be lovely to see this litter when we go back to Rhona;s in six weeks time. How they will have changed!!

Many thanks for your lovely comments on my shots of Finlay and George - very much appreciated!!
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Margaret Brown ace
He’s a cutie, lovely capture
January 16th, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
Look how tiny, oh my! Welcome, little one.
January 16th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Awwww...So sweet :)
January 16th, 2020  
