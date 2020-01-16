Two days old

One of three little Westie puppies born two days ago. All boys, all spoken for. His little pink nose has already started to turn black as will the pads on his feet. It's hard to believe that this is what Finlay and George looked like - more like little piglets!! LOL!!



No I do not want a puppy - my two boys are more than enough for me!! It will be lovely to see this litter when we go back to Rhona;s in six weeks time. How they will have changed!!



Many thanks for your lovely comments on my shots of Finlay and George - very much appreciated!!