21 / 365
Lichen
I am still amazed at the quality of the close up images my iPhone XR takes. Yesterday on our walk in the sunshine (today thick fog!!) the trees were covered in lichen glowing in the sunlight.
Many thanks for your great comments and favs on yesterday's images both were on the PP today and it was lovely to see them there. So pleased you liked my re-edit of the black cap.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
21st January 2020 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
trees
,
branches
,
sunshine
,
closeup
,
lichen
Susie
ace
Lovely vibrant green too
January 22nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful tones
January 22nd, 2020
Lesley
ace
Greattexture
January 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
