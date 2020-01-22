Previous
Lichen by pamknowler
21 / 365

Lichen

I am still amazed at the quality of the close up images my iPhone XR takes. Yesterday on our walk in the sunshine (today thick fog!!) the trees were covered in lichen glowing in the sunlight.

Many thanks for your great comments and favs on yesterday's images both were on the PP today and it was lovely to see them there. So pleased you liked my re-edit of the black cap.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Pam Knowler

Susie ace
Lovely vibrant green too
January 22nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful tones
January 22nd, 2020  
Lesley ace
Greattexture
January 22nd, 2020  
