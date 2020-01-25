Previous
Blackcap by pamknowler
25 / 365

Blackcap

Busy in the garden this morning with my nephew Colin who is trying to rescue a wooden frame at the back of the garden.The post has gone rotten and the structure is falling forward. I have been cutting the ivy and other plants which have been growing over the frame and I think weighing it down!!

This is the blackcap who visited last week. He came a couple of days running but not seen since. High ISO and so very noisy - a seeing to in Topaz Texture Effects has helped a bit I think.

25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
