Blackcap

Busy in the garden this morning with my nephew Colin who is trying to rescue a wooden frame at the back of the garden.The post has gone rotten and the structure is falling forward. I have been cutting the ivy and other plants which have been growing over the frame and I think weighing it down!!



This is the blackcap who visited last week. He came a couple of days running but not seen since. High ISO and so very noisy - a seeing to in Topaz Texture Effects has helped a bit I think.



Best on black



