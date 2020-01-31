Good news for George

I spent a sleepless night worrying about George and thinking about all your comments on yesterday's news about the eye operation. I realised that with all the problems we have at the moment in the house with the water leak under the kitchen floor, realising that all the floors on the ground floor will have to come up and maybe a new kitchen I just couldn't face having George recovering from an operation at the same time.



I decided to go back to the vets and see our usual vet Keren and ask for a second opinion and ask if there was another option. She looked at his eye and rubbed his upper lid and pulled out the eyelash!! She said he had conjunctivitis and needed antibiotics and not the lubricant the other vet gave me yesterday. The hair may grow back and we can pull it out again. She said it may in fact be a red herring and it wasn't the eyelash causing the irritation. She would not want to rush into doing an operation!! It might be if we keep having the problem and cannot solve it by keeping a watch on it he may end up having to have the operation - but definitely not now!!



I cannot tell you how relieved I am!! The problems with the house are so enormous that I could not face the thought of George having an operation at this time. My wonderful builder organising all the quotes for digging up the floors and sorting out the leak. We are getting someone in to give quotes on a new kitchen and another company he uses for new floor covering in kitchen/diningroom, hall. lounge and study where the water has done visible damage.

He said we are talking at least 6-8 weeks but probably longer as we have to wait for everything to dry out!!

What a nightmare but at least it is good news about George for which I am so thankful for!!