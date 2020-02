The Lake in Winter

For Flash of Red February. Our walk this morning was in bright sunshine but there was a freezing cold wind in our faces!! I spotted a large number of gulls taking off from the lake and swooping round. Wrong lens for the birds but I liked the shapes of the winter trees on the other side of the lake.



Best on black



Many thanks for all your supportive comments on both the chaos of my flooded house and also George at the vets - all very much appreciated!!