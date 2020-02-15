Through the door

For Flash of Red February



With Storm Dennis upon us I am not going out with the camera today so browsing through my archives for an image.



This is the view standing on the Victorian Worthing pier. I liked the windows along the centre of the walkway which give you shelter if the wind is coming from that direction.



Many thanks on your wonderful comments and favs on my Flash of Red shot yesterday - so very much appreciated. I think it was my model who got the favs!! LOL!!

