Through the door
For Flash of Red February
With Storm Dennis upon us I am not going out with the camera today so browsing through my archives for an image.
This is the view standing on the Victorian Worthing pier. I liked the windows along the centre of the walkway which give you shelter if the wind is coming from that direction.
Many thanks on your wonderful comments and favs on my Flash of Red shot yesterday - so very much appreciated. I think it was my model who got the favs!! LOL!!
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
1
1
365 Year 8
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
19th September 2017 4:56am
windows
victorian
ironwork
sea-front
flash-of-red
through-the-door
worthing-pier
wind-break
for2020
Kathy A
ace
I like the framing
February 15th, 2020
