Garden steps
For Flash of Red February
Thankfully final architectural image of the week. It has been funny to see as I go back through my archives at how few architectural images I take!!
My garden steps taken with my fisheye lens and yes that's Finlay standing at the top - Lord of the Manor!! LOL!! Not sure if this is really architectural but I liked it.
Many thanks for leaving such lovely comments on my images - so very much appreciated!!
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th November 2017 4:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
architecture
,
finlay
,
flash-of-red-february
,
fisheye-lens
,
for2020
