Garden steps

For Flash of Red February



Thankfully final architectural image of the week. It has been funny to see as I go back through my archives at how few architectural images I take!!



My garden steps taken with my fisheye lens and yes that's Finlay standing at the top - Lord of the Manor!! LOL!! Not sure if this is really architectural but I liked it.



Many thanks for leaving such lovely comments on my images - so very much appreciated!!