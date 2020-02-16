Previous
Garden steps by pamknowler
47 / 365

Garden steps

For Flash of Red February

Thankfully final architectural image of the week. It has been funny to see as I go back through my archives at how few architectural images I take!!

My garden steps taken with my fisheye lens and yes that's Finlay standing at the top - Lord of the Manor!! LOL!! Not sure if this is really architectural but I liked it.

Many thanks for leaving such lovely comments on my images - so very much appreciated!!
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
