Oxo

For Flash of red February



I prefer my image of this jug in red but have decided to use it as my Still Life today. This weeks shots will all be from the archives as I have no time or indeed inclination to take photos.



A lovely young chap did our damp survey and it was not good news. All walls and floors downstairs are wet. I still don't know what we are going to do - we haven't heard from the rehousing company. I have been making enquiries about holiday lets but none in the local area. The furniture downstairs is going into storage so we have to empty and pack up all the contents. You know my sister was an antique dealer and we have three china cabinets crammed full of her things!! Large rolls of bubble and cardboard boxes ordered from Amazon and arriving today.



I am not sure of the time scale but there is a lot we have to do before any work can start and we are dependant on the insurance company pulling their fingers out and agreeing the work to be done!!



The one bright thing yesterday was my nephew Colin offering to take the dogs in and also we could go to his house in the day while work being done. That way we could stay here and sleep in our own beds. I have asked my builder if this is an option. I know it would be difficult but if we can live upstairs I think we can make the best of it as long as the boys are ok.



Sorry to off load onto you all but it helps clarify the situation in my mind. No decisions made so watch this space - or not if you are completely bored by the whole thing as am I!! LOL!!



Thank you so much for all your supportive comments!!