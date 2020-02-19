Gerbera

Flash of Red February



A beautiful gerbera which I do prefer in it's original pink but I think the b&w conversion does bring out the details.



Yesterday was spent making room upstairs ready for all the contents of my desk, bookcases and china cabinets etc etc to go upstairs. So much dust , so much stuff I have kept and cannot remember why!! Two big bags of shoes going to the charity shop today. Am I the only person who buys shoes which are really comfy in the shop but when you wear them to go out they give you blisters? Most of the shoes have only been worn a few times!! Oh well that's a big space I now have in the bottom of the wardrobe!! LOL!!



All quiet on the insurance front , the relocation front, the damp survey front and the storage front!! My builder recommends I move out and I continue to try to find somewhere.