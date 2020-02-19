Previous
Next
Gerbera by pamknowler
50 / 365

Gerbera

Flash of Red February

A beautiful gerbera which I do prefer in it's original pink but I think the b&w conversion does bring out the details.

Yesterday was spent making room upstairs ready for all the contents of my desk, bookcases and china cabinets etc etc to go upstairs. So much dust , so much stuff I have kept and cannot remember why!! Two big bags of shoes going to the charity shop today. Am I the only person who buys shoes which are really comfy in the shop but when you wear them to go out they give you blisters? Most of the shoes have only been worn a few times!! Oh well that's a big space I now have in the bottom of the wardrobe!! LOL!!

All quiet on the insurance front , the relocation front, the damp survey front and the storage front!! My builder recommends I move out and I continue to try to find somewhere.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
This is amazing in black and white.
February 19th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful detail.
February 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise