Capsules

For Flash of Red February



Another archive image converted. Once again I prefer the golden cod liver oil capsules in the original image but I though it converted quite nicely.



Many thanks for your lovely comments on my images.



Busy busy here trying to get everything (ornaments, books, pictures etc) upstairs before the furniture goes into storage. I chased everyone up yesterday and they have said to get my builder to put in his quote for stripping out the floors, skirting boards, couple of kitchen units. Once that is authorised Roy can come in and strip it all out. I am still struggling to find somewhere to move out to. The places locally are not available until end April. We may go to Derbyshire for a couple of weeks and then down to Devon over Easter but I suspect we will be here in the house for the odd week in between.

Sleeping is a bit of an issue for me as I cannot shut my brain off!! Constantly thinking about where we are going to put everything!!