Previous
Next
Roses by pamknowler
54 / 365

Roses

For Flash of Red February

Another archive shot. I have decided that with flowers I prefer the colour versions but the B&W conversions bring out lots of texture.

23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise