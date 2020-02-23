Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
54 / 365
Roses
For Flash of Red February
Another archive shot. I have decided that with flowers I prefer the colour versions but the B&W conversions bring out lots of texture.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4409
photos
273
followers
157
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd February 2019 6:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
,
flash-of-red-february
,
for2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close