Previous
Next
Slipper Orchid by pamknowler
58 / 365

Slipper Orchid

For Flash of Red February

This is my slipper orchid which has been flowering for weeks now. Processed as high key.

Uploading in advance as the removal men are coming today (Thursday 27th)

Thanks for all your great comments on my images.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Marvellous high key shot, lovely focus
February 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise