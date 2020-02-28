Previous
Hydrangea skeleton Low Key by pamknowler
59 / 365

Hydrangea skeleton Low Key

For Flash of Red February

Another one from the archives re-edited for low key.

Uploading in advance as removal men coming Thursday 27th and not sure what state we are going to be in on Friday 28th.

28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself.
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, fabulous textures and detail.
Good luck with the move
February 26th, 2020  
