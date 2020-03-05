Finlay and George say hello!

A quick upload today to just say hello and I am missing you all!

We left our house in the hands of the builders today and they took up all the flooring and removed a couple of kitchen units. WOW! I cannot believe how wet the floors are! No wonder the laminate was buckling! The surprise was in the study where there was carpet to come up. Underneath the floor was tiled! The lads have to come back in the morning to take up those tiles. The damp survey company will then come back and put down heat mats and more dryers. Can take up to 28 days!

We went out for a walk with the boys and then spent the day at my nephews house. We took advantage and took our washing with us as our machine is in storage!

We now have wet floors and walls plus wet washing! Lovely!

I cannot wait until 3rd April when we escape to Devon until end May!