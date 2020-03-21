Bucks Mills 21st March

This view is about 50 yards from our front door. Yes we are here in Devon after a great journey with hardly any traffic on the M5 - what a treat!! This was our very brief walk this morning in gale force winds and it was very cold!! When you get to the end of this lane there is a sharp left hand turn and a very steep walk down to the beach. We managed about half way down but I knew I would have trouble in getting back up again as my back is really giving me trouble. Too much heavy lifting I suspect!! We can now relax and recover.



The supermarkets shelves down here are bare as they are at home. I popped into the tiny Post Office in the village with a General Store and managed to buy a few bits and pieces for my niece Ruth. She lives in Clovelly which you can see from the end of this path - a 41/2 mile walk along the coastal path which we are not very likely to do!! We popped over to drop off the food parcel and to wave and blow kisses to her and the girls. How sad that we are so close but cannot really get together. Such scary times we are going through. Stay safe everyone!!

