Still Social Distancing by pamknowler
67 / 365

Still Social Distancing

Here we are out for our little walk up and down the lane outside our house. That's it for the day - the boys will have to make do with the garden.

This is the stream which is at the bottom of our garden. It was a rushing torrent when we arrived but with a week of sunshine has eased off a bit.

I just heard that Westward Ho! beach is closed and all the large caravan sites down here closed too even for owners of caravans. They really are trying to keep people out of the county. I wonder if we will ever be able to leave? Well there are worse places to be social distancing - a house with no furniture and holes in the kitchen floor for one!!

Stay safe dear 365 friends and I am sending you all big hugs!! xxx
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Lou Ann ace
Glad to see the boys this morning. So glad you are in your safe place away from the construction turmoil at home.
March 28th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Lovely to see the boys out and about stretching their legs and paws! I do think this is a wonderful place for you to be right now. A respite in the storm. Now you're there, stay put and ride it out methinks. At least you are somewhere beautiful and with a floor and furniture!! Lots of love as always x
March 28th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
You sure have chosen a nice place for your social distancing. Stay safe down there with your boys
March 28th, 2020  
