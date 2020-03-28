Still Social Distancing

Here we are out for our little walk up and down the lane outside our house. That's it for the day - the boys will have to make do with the garden.



This is the stream which is at the bottom of our garden. It was a rushing torrent when we arrived but with a week of sunshine has eased off a bit.



I just heard that Westward Ho! beach is closed and all the large caravan sites down here closed too even for owners of caravans. They really are trying to keep people out of the county. I wonder if we will ever be able to leave? Well there are worse places to be social distancing - a house with no furniture and holes in the kitchen floor for one!!



Stay safe dear 365 friends and I am sending you all big hugs!! xxx