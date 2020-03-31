Sister

Today is going to be a good day!! No worrying about our house, insurance, builders, cottage rentals etc. etc.



If I have no control over something I am not going to stress about it!!



This is my lovely sister Barbara sitting in the garden in last weeks lovely warm sunshine. It is sunny again today but much cooler. I keep thinking that we are going to be here for so long maybe we will have a heatwave. Oh no this is Devon after all!! LOL!!



Much love to you all!! Stay positive, take care and stay safe!!