Sister by pamknowler
69 / 365

Sister

Today is going to be a good day!! No worrying about our house, insurance, builders, cottage rentals etc. etc.

If I have no control over something I am not going to stress about it!!

This is my lovely sister Barbara sitting in the garden in last weeks lovely warm sunshine. It is sunny again today but much cooler. I keep thinking that we are going to be here for so long maybe we will have a heatwave. Oh no this is Devon after all!! LOL!!

Much love to you all!! Stay positive, take care and stay safe!!
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Pam Knowler

Kathy A ace
Looks like a lovely place to sit. Good on you not stressing about things you can’t control.
March 31st, 2020  
