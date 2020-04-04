Previous
Blue sea by pamknowler
73 / 365

Blue sea

The sea this morning was such a wonderful colour! The clouds were pretty too!

The Bucks Mill car park half way down the valley is closed. There is a sign at the top of the valley on the A39 saying car park is closed and will hopefully keep away any people looking to get down to our beach. Sadly our neighbour popped up to the general store this morning and before she returned a car came down and parked in her space in the lane and the people walked down to the beach! What part of STAY HOME do these people not understand! I felt like going out and letting their tyres down! Better not! 😜😜
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Lou Ann ace
Pam this is beautiful! It’s so interesting and so sad that so many people feel like they are immune to COVID19. NO ONE is immune. Well, guess you better not deflate their tyres, Devon is a bit far for me to send bail money to get you out of the pokey! 😊
April 4th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@louannwarren That made me laugh!

Aye me, Pam, you always get your lunatic fringe, the unthinking ones who think they are above everything and refuse instructions! Hope she left a little polite note on the car requesting them not to park there again as it is her home. I would have done! Beautiful view. What wouldn't I give to be able to see the coastline and feel that fresh air right now instead of our town! But it will be mine again if I am patient now.
April 4th, 2020  
